Owner spots stolen pickup, chases suspect

GALLATIN, Tenn. — An alleged car thief is facing charges after the owner of a pickup spotted his stolen truck being driven around.

The truck was stolen from the front yard of a home on Highway 231 near Bethpage a few weeks ago.

On Nov. 27, Burt Troutt of Westmoreland spotted his pickup being driven in Gallatin.

He followed the vehicle until Stacey Devon Bell stopped and approached Troutt.

“He stopped and asked what I was following him for,” Troutt said. “I said ‘because you’re driving my truck.’ He didn’t like that too well. He started hollering and carrying on. He got back in the truck and I followed him.”

He followed Bell to Dobbins Pike in Gallatin, where Bell turned the truck around and rammed it into Troutt’s work van, damaging both vehicles and injuring Troutt.

“My head went over and hit the window. It busted my cheek open. It was bleeding and coming down into my beard,” said Troutt. “But the next morning when I got up, I had a pretty nice shiner.”

Bell allegedly tried to drive away, but crashed moments later into a ditch.

The stolen truck was totaled. Bell was taken into custody by the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office.

“We got the crook. We lost two vehicles, but we got the crook,” Troutt told News 2.

Bell was charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, theft of motor vehicle, vandalism, financial responsibility and misuse of registration. He is due in court on December 27 at 9:00 a.m.