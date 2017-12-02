Metro fire investigating fire at condemned house in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro fire officials are investigating a fire that broke out in east Nashville.

Fire crews were called to Rosebank Ave. near Shelby Bottoms Nature Center around 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Neighbors told officials they saw a person running away from the house before they saw the flames.

The house was condemned and had no electricity connected to it.

Officials were questioning a person at the scene, but have not said that the fire was set.

The investigation is still underway.