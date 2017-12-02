Juvenile, 2 others injured in south Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Three people are injured after a South Nashville shooting, according to police.

The call came in around 8:30 to the Whispering Oaks Apartment complex on Tanglewood Ct.

Officers said a juvenile was shot and transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Police said two other victims were also transported to VMC, one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries.

Police are on the scene and still investigating

Identities and suspect information have not been released.

This story is developing. Stay with News 2 for updates.