Franklin police looking for robbery suspect

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are trying to locate a robbery suspect.

Officers are looking for the man they said robbed a Dollar General on Columbia Ave. at 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Franklin police describe the suspect as a white man in his late 30’s to early 40’s with dark hair and a full but short beard.

Police said he was driving a tan 1987-1991 Toyota Camry similar to the one in the picture.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. A reward of up to $1,000 is being offered.