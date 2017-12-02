Feds want ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli’s Wu-Tang Clan album

Convicted former pharmaceutical executive Martin Shkreli should forfeit his copy of Wu-Tang Clan’s “Once Upon a Time in Shaolin,” rumored to be the album’s only copy, as part of $7.4 million in assets federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are attempting to seize, according to a court filing.

The government said in its submission Friday it may also seek a Picasso painting Shkreli owns, his Enigma machine from World War II and $5 million from his E-Trade brokerage account.

“The court should hold Shkreli financially accountable for his criminal conduct by requiring him to forfeit the amounts above, which total $7,360,450.00, and enter a forfeiture money judgment against him in that total amount,” the filing reads.

Shkreli, infamous for hiking the price of a critical drug, Daraprim, was convicted Aug. 4 in an unrelated trial of lying to investors in two hedge funds he used to run. He is being held in Brooklyn while he awaits sentencing. He faces up to 20 years in prison on the most serious charge of which he was convicted.

Shkreli, who disputed the charges, signaled through his attorney he would also oppose the forfeiture request.