Warrant: Boy, 3, dies after mom refuses to take him to doctor

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina mom is facing a child abuse charge after failing to take her 3-year-old son to the doctor after he got sick, which led to his death, according to an arrest warrant.

Deysi Martinez, 22, is charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse causing serious bodily injury.

According to the warrant, Martinez showed “a reckless disregard for human life… whose willful act of failing to provide care… when [her son] fell ill on [Aug. 9] until he was dying on [Aug. 10] around 3 p.m., demonstrates her willful act and/or gross negligence omission which led to the death of [the] 3-year-old.”

In court Thursday, it was revealed the child suffered a tear to his intestines and later died from sepsis.

Martinez was arrested on Wednesday on the charge. She was initially being held under a $150,000 secured bond, but the judge raised her bond to $500,000.

Other charges are possible against other people in the case.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were called to Martinez’s address on Bovine Place on Oct. 2 because of a domestic assault call and contacted child protective services after that.