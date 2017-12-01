Vanderbilt basketball trailblazer Perry Wallace dies at 69

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Perry Wallace, the first black player to receive a basketball scholarship at Vanderbilt or in the SEC, has died, Vanderbilt Athletics confirmed with News 2.

Wallace was a trailblazer in Vanderbilt and SEC basketball, graduating from Pearl High School in 1966 as a valedictorian and attending Vanderbilt as the first black player in its history and SEC history to receive

a basketball scholarship.

Vanderbilt established the Perry E. Wallace Jr. Scholarship in his honor. The

scholarship is awarded to an undergraduate in the School of Engineering, where Wallace earned his bachelor’s degree in 1970.

The former Commodore also received his law degree from Columbia University.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry commented on Wallace’s death in a tweet Friday.

“Perry Wallace competed on the court the same way he lived his life: with an extremely rare blend of courage, strength, skill and grace under fire. We will miss this truly amazing man,” said Barry.