Suspect in Spring Hill murder captured in Arkansas

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted for a deadly shooting in October in Spring Hill has been captured in Arkansas.

James Huddleston was added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Top 10 Most Wanted list following the shooting death of Phillip Pero.

The shooting happened Oct. 29 in the Cameron Farms subdivision just after 1:30 p.m.

Upon arrival to the Iroquois Drive home, officers found the Pero in the garage with a gunshot wound. The 35-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a press release, there were other people inside the home who reported Huddleston made statements about shooting Pero. Huddleston, 34, reportedly fled from the home before police arrived.

No additional information was immediately released.

JUST IN: 'Top 10' fugitive James Rush Huddleston, wanted in connection to a homicide October 29th in Spring Hill, has been captured in Arkansas! More details soon! Thanks for helping us to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/AiFU30kyNN — TBI (@TBInvestigation) December 1, 2017