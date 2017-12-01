Randy Travis greets fans as wax figure revealed at Madame Tussauds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You can now take a picture with country legend Randy Travis–well, at least a look a-like.

Madame Tussauds unveiled a Randy Travis wax figure Friday at Opry Mills, and the man himself came out for the reveal.

Travis is still making progress following a near fatal stroke in 2013. He arrived at the wax museum in his wheelchair but was able to stand for a few photos by his new figure.

While he didn’t say much, Travis was all smiles at the event taking time to take pictures with fans in attendance as well.

His wax figure was added to a collection of over 50 figures at the Nashville attraction. Teams of professional artists and sculptors of Madame Tussauds spent months on extensive research, taking more than 300 measurements to recreate the icon.

Travis’s wife Mary was amazed at the similarity and honored by the recognition.

“For him to be in this museum with all of these legends that we believe walked on water, it’s quite the honor and I know Randy feels the same way and we just appreciate you all choosing him to be here with these legends and these greats,” she told the crowd.

Country music fans, Pat and Virg Johnson, just happened to be visiting the museum from Iowa and were surprised to be able to meet Travis in person.

“It was a big surprise. Our intentions were to see the wax museum and this is special, really special,” they told News 2.

The Johnson family feels especially connected to Travis, as Virg had a stroke 10 years ago.

“It’s definitely emotional because we can put ourselves in that place of recouping and just gaining as much as you can gain. It like his wife said, in therapy you just take baby steps one at a time,” they explained.

The couple went on to praise The Randy Travis foundation, which provides support for victims of strokes and cardiovascular diseases as well as arts and entertainment education for at-risk children. For more information click here http://www.randytravisfoundation.org/

Randy was recently inducted into the Country Music Hall of fame class of 2016. With songs like “Forever and Ever Amen” and “Three Wooden Crosses,” Travis is one of the biggest country record sellers of all time.

You can now see his wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Nashville. It’s open 7 days a week.