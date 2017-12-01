Preps underway for 64th annual Nashville Christmas parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Final rehearsals are underway for the 64th Annual Nashville Christmas Parade.

Professional dancers are polishing their routines and crews have been working hard to finish all the floats that will glide down Broadway.

The parade steps off at 8:30 a.m. with on-air coverage beginning at 9 a.m. on News 2.

Good Morning Nashville anchors Neil Orne and Nikki Burdine along with meteorologist Jared Plushnick will host the parade live from downtown Nashville.

The company that prepared the floats is based in New Orleans and provide floats for a lot of big Mardi Gras parades.

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, which is one of the sponsors of the parade, will have its own float this year.

Buddy Dunn, who is the senior project manager of Kern Studios, explained how the floats get from place to place ahead of the big day.

“These were built to fold up, go in trucks be delivered here, put them together, we assemble them at the fairgrounds as you see them there, they all come apart, pack up, go in trucks and be delivered, they can go to anywhere,” said Dunn.

The parade will feature more than 500 performers and celebrities, including Grand Marshal Mike Fisher, former captain of the Nashville Predators, who will travel the whole route. He’ll have company from Tweety Bird, Twinkle the Snowman and Foofa the Drum Majorette. There are 15 character balloons in all, some as tall as 30 feet.

Santa and his reindeer will be there, suspended in air, enjoying the beat of a dozen marching bands, including the Aristocrat of Bands from Tennessee State University.

The band MercyMe will be Honorary Music Marshals. Other performers include Adairs Run, Benita Washington, Evin, Halfway to Hazard, Josh Gallagher, Maggie Rose, MARi, Rachel Potter, Shenandoah, Temecula Road and Ty Herndon.

An estimated 50,000 to 80,000 people are expected to line the streets.

The best seats in the house will be in the Performance Zone, where you can see celebrities, singers, bands and big balloons up close. For Performance Zone ticket information click here.

If you can’t make it to see the parade in person, you can watch it on News 2, starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2.

