POLL: Should Phillip Fulmer be the permanent athletic director at Tennessee?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former UT head coach Phillip Fulmer is expected to be named interim athletic director this afternoon.

Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics John Currie was fired Friday morning after just eight months on the job, and 19 days after he fired coach Butch Jones. Currie made several unsuccessful attempts to hire a new football coach.

News 2 wants to know what you think…Should Phillip Fulmer be the permanent athletic director at UT?

Vote in the poll below, or click here to vote from the News 2 app. Be sure to click ‘Continue Reading” to cast your vote.