New technology helps Robertson County farmers keep criminals at bay

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cutting edge technology has hit Robertson county, as the Sheriff’s Office teams up with farmers to help catch criminals.

Farm Watch was launched within the last couple weeks, and farmers who sign up have a special tool that helps give their expensive equipment, a fingerprint.

This makes their property easily identifiable if found in the wrong hands.

Buddy Bourne has farmed in Robertson County since 1991.

He and his crew are continually curating crops of tobacco and more, while also keeping criminals at bay.

“We occasionally had some issues with small theft, on up to larger issues,” said Bourne. “We continually would call the sheriff’s department.”

Buddy now has a new tool, a small vial of SmartWater CSI, courtesy the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office.

“We’ve had great success in reducing property crime in Robertson county, by 53 percent,” said Chief Deputy Michael Van Dyke. “We’re looking for new innovative ways to get that number to grow even more.”

Their plan is a new program called Farm Watch.

Farmers who sign up for the watch, will team up with the sheriff.

“We’ll come out and do an assessment on their farm, security assessment,” said Van Dyke. “Give them tips on other ways to help prevent themselves from becoming victim of a crime, and issue them a kit.”

The kit includes SmartWater CSI, along with signs stating the water is in use.

Each vial, contains a unique one of a kind liquid.

“It’s basically like DNA for their property, there the only one with this code,” explained Van Dyke. “You’ll just put a small mark of smart water on whatever property you want to put it on, and once it dries its guaranteed to be there for five years.”

This means, should property be pilfered, then recovered, it’s easily identifiable with a special UV light.

Should a thief touch the dried water mark, the SmartWater CSI is easily transferrable.

Criminals in the county will soon be aware of this new technology.

“Every inmate that is booked into the Robertson county detention facility, will be educated on what smart water is,” noted Van Dyke. “They’ll all be scanned under a special UV light, in our booking area, to see if they have smart water on them.”

“They can tell where a person has been, they can tell where stolen merchandise has been, where it came from,” added Bourne. “That’s a deterrent in itself.”

The sheriff’s office has 300 free kits of Smartwater CSI, for the first 300 farmers that come forward.

Anyone with information should call their office, or visit their website.