Nashville to light city’s Christmas tree Friday evening

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lighting ceremony will be held Friday evening for the city of Nashville’s Christmas tree.

The family-friendly event, which begins at 6 p.m., will feature special guests Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires.

The 30-foot Norway Spruce was put in place on Nov. 20, donated by Donna Jenkins of Inglewood. It’s been decorated with nearly 6,000 LED lights.

There will also be performances from East Magnet High School Choir, Thomas Edison Elementary School Choir, the Glencliff High School Mariachi Band, and the Genesis and New Testament Choirs from The Temple Church.