Metro-Nashville files motion to dismiss Save Our Fairgrounds lawsuit

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Metro-Nashville government has filed a motion to dismiss a lawsuit against them.

The motion to dismiss was filed Friday after a lawsuit was filed against the government by Save Our Fairgrounds Wednesday.

The goal of the lawsuit is to stop the proposed redevelopment of the fairgrounds, with Save Our Fairgrounds arguing the city should not give away millions of dollars in public land to developers.

The city government said in their motion that Save Our Fairgrounds “does not have standing to challenge Fair Board decisions” related to use of the fairgrounds.

The motion also stated that the group’s claims are “speculative and not ripe for review.”

The fairgrounds are expected to be the home of an MLS stadium that city officials and soccer fans hope will bring Major League Soccer to the city.

