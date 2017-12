BERRY HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Goodwill store in Berry Hill was evacuated late Friday morning due to a threat.

Police say a bomb threat was phoned in at 10:36 a.m. to the store on Berry Road.

Investigators from the Nashville Fire Department were on the scene also examining a suspicious object inside the building.

Around 1 p.m., authorities terminated their command at the store, but no new details were released.

Berry Road was closed to drivers for some time.