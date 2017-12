CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – So many children wake up Christmas morning without presents under their trees, but you can help.

ClarksvilleNow.com and 5 Star Media Group’s Annual Toy Drive is scheduled for Dec. 1 and 2.

Visit Toys R Us and buy a new toy or make a monetary donation on Friday, Dec, 1. from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. or Saturday, Dec. 2 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monetary donations are accepted as well.

Toys R Us is located at 2821 Guthrie Highway.