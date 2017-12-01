As area booms, so does growth at mid-state colleges, universities

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Local colleges are constantly evolving to keep up with the needs of our community, not only with new or renovated facilities, but also more faculty members and programs for students.

Here’s a breakdown of recent growth seen by some universities in the mid-state:

—

Middle Tennessee State University

Year-over-year, up 4 percent in new freshmen; up 5 percent in transfer students

Average high school GPA for Fall 2017 freshman class stands at a record high 3.6 GPA. The average freshman GPA for the prior three classes has been 3.42.

The ACT average score for the Fall 2017 freshman class stands at a record high 22.62, which is above the national ACT average of 21, and above the Tennessee state average of 19.8.

New freshmen are up 3.84 percent; new transfers are up 4.82 percent; new graduate students are up 7.64 percent; and dual-enrollments (high school students taking MTSU classes) are up 54.35 percent.

Since 2001, more than $800 million in improvements in academic, athletic and campus facilities

Since 2005, eight new Ph.D. and one new doctorate of education since 2005 have been added

Since 2001, the university has seen the addition of over 35 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, two academic colleges, and 16 institutes and centers.

Since June 2008, MTSU has hired 50 new faculty who remain with the university

In early 2016, Middle Tennessee State University announced a record $105 million-plus raised during its Centennial Campaign, surpassing the $80 million goal set when the effort was announced in 2012.

—

Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt admits around 1,600 first-year students each year. The number of undergraduate applicants has increased during the past decade from 12,910 students, to 31,462.

In 2017, the university welcomed the its most diverse and accomplished class yet

Also in 2017, implemented the Medicine, Health and Society (MHS) program, which is a unique premed program that teaches a new approach to race and health

August 2008 – Vanderbilt opens new first-year student community

September 2013 – New Recreation and Multipurpose Facility

August 2014 – New Warren and Moore Colleges (residence halls)

2015 – FutureVU : A vision for the Future of Vanderbilt’s campus begins

August 2016 – Engineering and Science Building opens

October 2017 – Design phase begins for university’s West End Neighborhood

—

Lipscomb University

Enrollment was 2,535 in 2005 and reached 4,632 in 2017

Increase in Minority Enrollment (since 2005): 357%

New facilities in the last two years: Bison Hall residence hall added – July 2017; Sound Emporium gifted to Lipscomb – May 2017; Fields Engineering Center – April 2017; Lipscomb opens new villa in Florence, Italy – Nov. 2016; Johnson Hall gets an 84-day makeover – May 2016; McFarland addition dedicated – April 2016; MacCadams Athletic Center, at the Lipscomb Academy Reese L. Smith Athletic Complex – Nov. 2015; New pharmacy sterile lab in Burton – May 2015; New Family Therapy Center opens – May 2015; High Rise gets a makeover in a 92-day makeover – April 2015

Since 2005, 82 graduate programs and 72 undergrad programs have been added.

Since June 2008, we have hired 187 new faculty who remain at the university

—

Belmont University

Since 2000, Belmont has added more than $530 million in construction, renovation and property acquisition, including nine residence halls, six state-of-the-art academic buildings and a 5,500-seat arena and adjacent student center

Since 2000, added new doctoral programs in pharmacy, nursing and law, as well as graduate programs in mental health counseling and a healthcare MBA

Currently in the midst of the largest comprehensive fundraising campaign in Belmont history, aiming for a goal $300 million by 2020

Enrollment growth from 2,976 in 2000 to over 8,012 in 2017

New facilities in the last 2 years: New “Belmont Store” opens – March 2017; Gallery of Iconic Guitars opens – April 2017; The UPS Store at Belmont University opens to serve campus and local community – January 2017; Grand opening of newly renovated Gabhart Student Center – January 2017; $87 million academic and dining center opens – August 2015