Accused Hamilton Creek nanny rapist will go to trial this summer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The man accused of raping a teenage nanny as she watched two young children at a Nashville recreation center will go to trial this summer.

Dennis Ramos-Montes is set to go before a jury on July 16, 2018. He faces two counts of aggravated rape and one count of felony theft and was indicted by a grand jury this time last year.

The attack happened on Aug. 4, 2016 at the Hamilton Creek Recreation Center off Bell Road while the teen was caring for 3-year-old twins.

The 26-year-old native of Honduras was arrested in late September. He remains in the Metro jail on $210,000 bond.