600 turn out to search for missing North Carolina girl

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — The FBI estimates that 600 people turned out to join the search for a missing North Carolina child, and some had to be turned away.

Local media outlets report Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said on Friday that volunteers came from as far away as Raleigh, 120 miles southeast of Jacksonville.

On Thursday, Miller called on civilians to join law enforcement in the land and air search for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.

Miller said authorities will look at what was found and decide whether they need to look in another area.

The FBI says they have been sending “items of interest” to their lab in Quantico, Virginia, for priority testing in the case.

The girl was reported missing from her home on Monday.