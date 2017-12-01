20-year-old Clarksville woman killed in crash on I-24 in Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 20-year-old Clarksville woman was killed in a crash on Interstate 24 in Kentucky.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes around 11 p.m. Wednesday near the Eddyville exit.

According to Kentucky State Police, the driver lost control of a 2008 Buick Lacerne and hit a guardrail.

A passenger in the vehicle, Chantel Dickey, was thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were not seriously injured.

No additional information was released.