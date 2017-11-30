Where does Nashville rank among top sports cities?

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As Nashville grows, so does our love of sports, and even the teams that call Music City home.

A study by Wallet Hub shows how Nashville ranks in the sports world compared to other cities – big and small – around the county.

A number of data was analyzed for the study, including the average ticket price per game, among other things.

Nashville came in at No. 23 overall.

The study also broke down each sport’s popularity in Music City.

Hockey was ranked 17, followed by football at 18. Baseball was ranked 28, basketball 62 and soccer 81.

The top five sports cities include Boston, New York, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Chicago.