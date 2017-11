Crime Stoppers’ mission is to connect the public with local law enforcement to create a safer community all around.

Since its conception in 1983, Nashville Crime Stoppers tips have led to 2,545 convictions and the program has paid over $566,000 in rewards.

Over 11,000 cases have been solved; 5,271 fugitives caught, 217 homicides solved, 790 robberies solved, and over $8.7 million in property has been recovered, as well as over $8.4 million in drugs confiscated.

