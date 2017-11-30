‘Too Tall Bandit’ wanted in 9 bank heists beginning in 2009

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The FBI believes the man responsible for two recent bank robberies in East Tennessee may also be responsible for seven more heists.

The suspect, dubbed the “Too Tall Bandit,” could also be responsible for a pharmacy robbery.

The FBI says the first known robbery was in 2009 at a bank in White House, Tennessee.

From 2009 through 2012, the known robberies were confined to White House, Franklin, and Gallatin in Middle Tennessee.

Known robberies in East Tennessee commenced in 2014, in Farragut, Jefferson City, Pigeon Forge, and Knoxville.

In all seven bank robberies, the “Too Tall Bandit” walked behind or jumped over the teller counter, threatened bank employees with a handgun in his right hand, and instructed bank employees to help him place money from the vault and teller drawers into a bag or backpack he brings with him.

The suspect then instructs bank employees to identify security measures. Before leaving, he then orders them to lie on the floor, according to the FBI.

The Too Tall Bandit exited out the back of banks when possible, and he wasn’t known to get into a getaway vehicle.

Authorities say during the robbery of Farragut Pharmacy on Dec. 18, 2014, the suspect walked behind the pharmacy counter and instructed employees to place prescription opioids into a bag the robber brought with him, similar to the bank robberies.

While victim and witness descriptions vary slightly, they generally agree the “Too Tall Bandit” is a white male around 40 years old.

He is between 6 feet 3 inches tall and 6 feet 6 inches tall, weighing around 210 to 250 pounds. He speaks with a deep voice and walks with a limp or unusual gait affecting his right leg.

The FBI says the robber wears dark-colored clothing, dark-colored gloves and work boots or shoes, and wears a Halloween-style mask or other face covering.

The suspect also reportedly speaks with a non-Southern accent.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes should call the FBI Knoxville Field Office at 865-544-0751 or submit a tip online.

Date of Robbery Business Targeted Location 11/27/2009 Volunteer State Bank White House, TN 11/12/2010 Sumner Bank & Trust Gallatin, TN 11/09/2012 SunTrust Bank Franklin, TN 03/31/2014 First Tennessee Bank Farragut, TN 11/24/2014 Tri-Summit Bank Jefferson City, TN 12/18/2014 Farragut Pharmacy Farragut, TN 11/13/2015 Home Federal Bank Pigeon Forge, TN 10/27/2016 Capital Bank Farragut, TN 11/24/2017 BB&T Bank Jefferson City, TN 11/24/2017 Citizen’s National Bank Knoxville, TN