Sheriff’s office: Henry County man calls 911, says he killed grandfather

PARIS, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in the death of his own grandfather.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a 911 call on Dunlap Street.

The caller, later identified as Jeremy Anderson, allegedly told dispatchers he had just shot and killed his grandfather.

When deputies arrived, Anderson was taken into custody. His grandfather, Marlin Wallace, was found dead on the kitchen floor of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff’s office, Anderson was interviewed and admitted to the murder. He was booked into jail on $500,000 bond.