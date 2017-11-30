Report: Tennessee eyeing Kevin Sumlin as next head coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sources tell ESPN that Tennessee is now turning its attention to former Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, who was fired by the school on Nov. 21.

This comes after N.C. State coach Dave Doeren decided he was staying put.

Tennessee was turned down by Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm on Wednesday and Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy on Tuesday.

On Sunday, the Vols had a deal with Ohio State defensive coordinator Greg Schiano, but backlash from fans and former players ultimately sank the hire.

This comes after former UT head coach Butch Jones was fired on Nov. 12.

Doeren, 45, has been the coach of the Wolfpack since 2013. Prior to that, he served as the head coach at Northern Illinois.

During his two years at Northern Illinois, he led the team to two MAC championships and made the team the first MAC to earn a BCS bid with an appearance in the 2013 Orange Bowl.

Doeren also served as linebackers coach and defensive coordinator of the Drake Bulldogs and was a graduate assistant with the USC Trojans before being secondary coach with the Montana Grizzlies. He was also linebackers coach with the Kansas Jayhawks and defensive coordinator with the Wisconsin Badgers.

Doeren was reported to have been in the running for the head coach job at Ole Miss, which eventually went to interim coach Matt Luke.