Athletic Director John Currie is under intense pressure to find a new football coach for the University of Tennessee.

Three coach prospects have said “no” this week, and protesters nixed the Greg Schiano deal on Sunday. Angry U.T. fans chanted ‘Fire Currie” at a basketball game Wednesday night.

