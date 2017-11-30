Police: 2 teens in custody after crashing stolen cars

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teens accused of stealing and crashing two cars are now in custody.

Police told News 2 the teens, ages 16 and 17, stole a Mitsubishi Eclipse overnight in Madison and wrecked it in Gallatin.

That’s when the two allegedly stole a second car on North Blakemore around 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Betty Brinkley said he left her 2007 Impala warming up in her driveway when she spotted the two teens jump and drive away with her car.

The 76-year-old grandmother of 19 told News 2 she ran out to the driveway to try and stop the teens.

“I just said, ‘Hey! Stop! Stop!’” she said. “He looked right in my face and I said, ‘Stop!’”

She said the teens almost ran her over.

“I run right behind him,” she said.

Brinkley said the suspects cut unto busy morning traffic, which is when Gallatin Police Chief Don Bandy said he recognized the description of the car as it was passing by.

The chief said he spun on the teens, who reportedly punched the gas. Chief Bandy quickly radioed his position and Gallatin officers quickly saturated the area.

Dash cam video captured the brief pursuit for the teens near Roosevelt Circle and the juveniles fleeing from the car.

Officer Jamison Pryor and K-9 Battle track the 16-year-old passenger and find him hiding in some tall grass.

On body cam, the officer is heard telling the teen to “put his hands up” and to “walk out” from the weeds.

A short distance away, Officer Eric Johnson spotted the 17-year-old driver hiding behind a fence.

“The dog located one of them and officers on scene located the other one of them,” said Police spokesperson Janell Wilson.

Police said from beginning to end, the pursuit and take downs took about an hour.

Brinkley told News 2 the juveniles smashed up her car.

“The best advice for the kids – learn some common sense,” she said. “You get in trouble [and] you’ll pay for it. [This is] why these parents need to do more for these kids.”

News 2 has learned the two teens are being looked at in connection with a number of car burglaries in the area.