Opioid crisis forum to be held in Spring Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An idea-sharing forum will be held in Spring Hill Thursday night as experts search for solutions to Tennessee’s opioid crisis.

The forum will be held at the Northfield Conference Center at 5 p.m.

The Cheatham County Enhancement Coalition and Franklin County Prevention Coalition are partnering to bring in experts to discuss the epidemic, which has hit the volunteer state particularly hard.

Organizers told News 2 they could not have anticipated this problem 10 years ago.

“It was more creating awareness about underage drinking and tobacco and that sort of thing 10 years ago. So, I think in the future we will be seeing more events like ths talking not only about the prescription pill epidemic, but also the heroin epidemic our state will probably, inevitably get to see,” said Tabatha Curtis with the Franklin County Prevention Coalition.

“We’re centrally located in the US, has a lot to do with it, interstates and highways connecting to us I think that has a big part to play in it as well, but you look at Ohio and the epidemic they are facing, both states have major issues,” Curtis added.

