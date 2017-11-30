Nashville youth football team invited to national championship tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – While Tennessee high schools are currently playing for all the marbles in the state championships, one Tennessee youth football squad wants to bring home a championship of their own.

The Youth National Championship is a the tournament of champions featuring the best youth football programs in the Nation.

The AAA Old Hickory Bulldawgs youth team is ranked number one in the state of Tennessee and number five in the Nation.

They received their invitation to the big tournament and they are the first Tennessee team ever to receive one.

The Bulldawgs competed in the Rocky Top tournament in Knoxville where they won the championship, now they set their sights on Ft. Lauderdale and the Youth National Championship.

Coach and athletic director David Gamble is asking for help to get the team to the tournament.

“Several of our players have lost one parent and others have endured hardships so we want to reward these guys and give them an opportunity to shine for Old Hickory,” said Gamble in a Facebook post.

The Bulldawgs are 18-0 this season and have allowed a combined four touchdowns in those games.

The team has set up a GoFundMe account to get them to the tournament. You can donate here.