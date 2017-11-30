Music Row producer credits Nashville Crime Stoppers with arrests in violent attack

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Making a name for himself as one of Music City’s hottest producers, Dave Brainard considers himself lucky to be alive.

Speaking with News 2, Brainard described the situation as “wrong place, wrong time.”

On September 27, 2015, the well-known producer and a friend were almost hit by a car while walking in a Midtown crosswalk.

After an argument, Brainard said the man in the car got out, punched him, and put him in a chokehold until he passed out, then pinned his friend to the ground.

The car then sped off.

“There was a pretty good chance that incident had a chance of really falling off the radar,” Brainard said.

As Brainard spent several days in a hospital recovering, countless witnesses came forward and submitted dozens of tips to Nashville Crime Stoppers.

“Everybody has a chance to fill in a puzzle piece to an investigation if they’re there to witness it,” Brainard said.

The tips helped complete the puzzle and led investigators to the people in the car — Dustin and Nichole Hargrove, a Maury County couple.

“The Hargroves for whatever reason were in a state of mind that it just kind of triggered them,” Brainard said. “I don’t believe they would’ve owned up to it if not for the investigation escalating and that was through Crime Stoppers and the amount of tips that came in.”

Earlier this year, the Hargroves accepted plea deals to avoid trial. The two received probation and were ordered to attend anger management.

Glad to put the case behind him, Brainard said he’s grateful to the community and Crime Stoppers.

“I think everybody knows the difference between normal activity and something that’s going wrong. And if you’re a witness to that, I encourage anybody to help out in any way you can because it’s definitely made a difference in my experience,” Brainard said.

Anyone with information on a crime is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.

