Murfreesboro police release sketch of aggravated rape, robbery suspect

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Murfreesboro police have released a composite sketch of an aggravated rape and robbery suspect.

The police department said it worked with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to develop the sketch of the alleged suspect.

The victim reported the unidentified man approached her in Sunset Avenue driveway around 1 p.m. on Nov. 14 and displayed a gun before forcing her into a detached garage.

The suspect is described as a black man who was wearing dark clothing at the time and had a silver handgun.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Murfreesboro police at 615-893-2717 or Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP.