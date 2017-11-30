McDonald’s manager gets $9K for tipping off police to Tampa serial killer

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The investigation into the suspected Seminole Heights serial killer started at a McDonald’s in Ybor City where the suspect worked.

That investigation took off when McDonald’s manager Delonda Walker told the police she saw a loaded gun.

“I am so proud of my wife for handling that the way that she did. She is a solider and such a strong sister. I couldn’t be any more proud of her than that,” said Mateen Walker, the husband of the tipster.

The community woke up today, proud to be Seminole Heights and proud a McDonald’s manager did the right thing.

“The girl is a hero. What do you want to say? She went hard. A lot of people want to say what they would do, but then when something happens it’s different. It’s hard to keep your head straight, hard to think the right way. She did all that.”

Police say this tip cracked the case and helped put Howell Donaldson behind bars.

Wednesday, Richard Gonzmart of the Columbia restaurant group came by the McDonald’s and gave the manager a $9,000 check.

“She doesn’t look at herself as a hero. How do you not look at yourself like a hero to take this monster off the streets? She’s a hero in my eyes,” said Gonzmart.

A hero who doesn’t want the credit.

“It’s not about the money. She deserves it though,” said Mateen Walker.

The McDonalds manager is getting thousands in unexpected cash. Her husband says she’ll put it right back in the community.

“Knowing her she is going to put it in the bank and help people. That is what she always does anyways, spread it around. She probably won’t end up with much of it anyways after she gets through trying to help everybody. That’s what she does.”

The total reward for the Seminole Heights murder grew to $110,000. News Channel 8 has reached out to Crime Stoppers to see if Delonda Walker will receive any or all of the reward.

McDonald’s released the following statement Wednesday evening:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected by these horrific crimes. McDonald’s team members acted courageously and quickly to inform law enforcement when they observed something out of the ordinary. As this remains an ongoing investigation, and we are continuing to cooperate in this investigation, we are referring any further questions to Tampa Police.” – J.C. Prado, McDonald’s Owner/Operator