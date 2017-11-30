Mayor Barry speaks on importance of Nashville Crime Stoppers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville’s Mayor Megan Barry joined us as we look at the importance of our city’s Crime Stoppers program.

She says many people probably don’t realize it has nothing to do with the Metro government.

“This is money that’s raised by private citizens and they’ve raised over 566 thousand dollars to help them go toward rewards for people when they call in a tip,” the mayor explained.

Anyone in the community can report information or tips to Nashville Crime Stoppers, who will then pass that information along to the police.

Those who call in can not only qualify for a cash reward, but they’re helping solve crimes.

“They are, and I think that’s really important. Sometimes in the heat of the moment, you don’t know what to do, so you want to pick up the phone and call somebody, and you can do it anonymously and get that tip. It’s helped us. It’s helped put over 200 murderers away,” Mayor Barry said.

She continued, “Well I think it’s a critical tool, and if you actually have a tip about a crime that you’ve seen, if you do pick up the phone, call crime stoppers, and if you aren’t seeing crime, at least you’ll donate to Crime Stoppers to help the folks who are calling.

The mayor said it’s something our police rely on, and our citizens have to participate in—giving authorities a set of eyes they maybe don’t’ have.

Nashville Crime Stoppers has helped solve 11,130 cases and paid $566,700 in rewards. It is a non-profit organization, comprised of volunteers from the local business community, and relies on corporate support and public donations. Click here to make a tax deductible donation securely on PayPal.

You can also send a money order or check as a tax deductible gift to: Nashville Crime Stoppers, Inc., Post Office Box 24185, Nashville, TN 37202-4185.