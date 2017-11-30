Maryanne Rieder, Lighthouse Christian School, November 30, 2017

She goes beyond what’s expected.

That’s what parents and peers say about Maryanne Rieder, a high school English teacher at Lighthouse Christian School in Antioch, Davidson County.

She created a program to help public school students make an easier transition to the private school setting.

Students appreciate it!

So we salute Maryanne Rieder as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

