Local businesses provide major support for Nashville Crime Stoppers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Crime Stoppers has handed over more than half-a-million dollars to tipsters who have helped solve criminal investigations.

All that money comes from donations.

Many people don’t realize that Nashville Crime Stoppers is a non-profit organization that depends on donations.

They get no money from Metro Nashville government or the police department. It is funded entirely by donations from citizens and especially local businesses.

Sponsors like Kroger have supported Nashville Crime Stoppers since it started back in 1983.

“We have been a partner of crime stoppers really since the beginning,” said Melissa Eads, Kroger Spokeswoman.

She added, “We think it’s important to be a good corporate citizen, to be a good partner with our law enforcement agencies and crime stoppers are there to support them, and help them in their fight against crime.”

Kroger helps sponsor Feed the Troops by preparing food for Metro Police Officers. In October, it handed out gift cards at Crime Stopper’s Gun Buy Back program.

Each effort is an attempt to prevent crime in the communities where they work.

“I think it’s important that we partner with them, they support law enforcement and what they do so both organizations are important to us. Being in the grocery business, the number of people that come through here every day, so it makes sense for us to stand up and be a good partner,” said Eads.

Allied Universal is another supporter of Crime Stoppers and business development manager David Blake says for the security service company, the partnership is a good fit.

“It’s extremely important for allied universal to support efforts such as crime stoppers in our community to make the community a safer place for the people and businesses, who work, live and play,” said David Blake, Business Development Manager, Allied Universal.

Allied Universal has participated in National Night Out Against Crime and Crime Stopper’s annual Shred It event.

Allied Universal and Kroger are just 2 of the businesses that help make sure Crime Stoppers can continue to be a source for solving crime.

Nashville Crime Stoppers has helped solve 11,130 cases and paid $566,700 in rewards. It is a non-profit organization, comprised of volunteers from the local business community, and relies on corporate support and public donations. Click here to make a tax deductible donation securely on PayPal.

You can also send a money order or check as a tax deductible gift to: Nashville Crime Stoppers, Inc., Post Office Box 24185, Nashville, TN 37202-4185.