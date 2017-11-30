‘It’s a great tool’: Police chief speaks on importance of Nashville Crime Stoppers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Chief of Police Steve Anderson stopped by News 2 on Thursday as we look into how beneficial Nashville Crime Stoppers is for our community.

“It’s a great tool,” he said. “Keep in mind this is run by a private organization. It’s a 501c3, all donations are tax-deductible.”

Chief Anderson noted how many crimes have been solved by the program, which allows citizens to report tips over the phone or online—and do so anonymously while qualifying for a cash reward.

“Over 200 murders, 700 armed robberies, over 300 burglaries… and if you’ve ever talked to the family of one of the victims, or the victim of a burglary, their lives are positively impacted by those tips, and we solve crimes every day on those tips,” he told News 2.

Anderson highlighted that callers can remain anonymous, saying payments are made through unique codes, so no one has to know who the caller is at any time.

“Nobody every knows who calls. It’s not police officers involved in the payment, or even receiving the information, it’s just passed along to us,” the chief explained.

When asked if someone may be worried to call police, Chief Anderson said they won’t come to your house if that’s your wish.

“If there’s something going on in the neighborhood, people called and say, ‘I don’t want you to come our house; just tend to the problem’ we do that,” he said.

For people who want their neighborhood to be safer, Anderson says “be vigilant.”

“Nobody knows the neighborhood better than people that live in the neighborhood,” he told News 2.

—

Nashville Crime Stoppers has helped solve 11,130 cases and paid $566,700 in rewards. It is a non-profit organization, comprised of volunteers from the local business community, and relies on corporate support and public donations. Click here to make a tax deductible donation securely on PayPal.

You can also send a money order or check as a tax deductible gift to: Nashville Crime Stoppers, Inc., Post Office Box 24185, Nashville, TN 37202-4185.