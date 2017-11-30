How you can donate to the CrimeStoppers Reward Fund

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville CrimeStoppers is a non-profit organization, comprised of volunteers from the local business community and relies on corporate support and public donations to operate.

Getting tips from law-abiding citizens is often the key to solving crimes, and we’ll be taking donations from viewers and businesses to help build the reward fund in an effort to get more bad guys off the street.

Since its conception in 1983, Nashville Crime Stoppers tips have led to 2,545 convictions and the program has paid over $566,000 in rewards.

Over 11,000 cases have been solved; 5,271 fugitives caught, 217 homicides solved, 790 robberies solved, and over $8.7 million in property has been recovered, as well as over $8.4 million in drugs confiscated.

You can safely donate to the Crime Stoppers reward fund by clicking here.