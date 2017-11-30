FBI: Bank robberies on rise in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation not only investigates bank robberies, but also tracks them nationwide.

According to the FBI, bank robberies typically increase during the holiday season. In fact, there have been a series of bank robberies across Tennessee in just the last 2 weeks.

On November 17, Metro police said the Fifth Third Bank on Old Hickory Boulevard was robbed.

On November 22, the First Federal Bank in Vanleer was hit, according to the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office.

Days later on November 25, Metro police arrested a man they called a serial bank robber. Police believe he may have robbed as many as five banks.

On November 29, a bank in Alcoa was robbed.

News 2 examined data from the FBI over the past 10 years. 2014 saw the lowest number of bank robberies in Tennessee, with only 18 reported state-wide the whole year.

Since then, the numbers have steadily risen.

So far this year, there have been 65 bank robberies state-wide according to data from the FBI’s Memphis and Knoxville field offices.

While this year’s number represents a big increase from 2014, the number is significantly lower than in 2010, when 110 bank robberies occurred in Tennessee.

