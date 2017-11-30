Drugs seized from Belleuve apartment after police receive tip; 3 charged

BELLEVUE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A citizen’s tip about alleged illegal drug activity at a Bellevue apartment led to the arrest of three men on Wednesday.

Police seized 4.8 pounds of marijuana, marijuana edibles, more than 150 ecstasy pills, three loaded handguns, one vehicle and $1,760 in cash from the Amberwood Circle apartment.

Residents Ladarrius Mitchell, D’Angelo Smith and Robert Tunstall Jr., all 21, are charged with gun possession during the commission of a felony and felony drug possession with the intent to sell.

At the time of their arrests, Smith and Mitchell were both free on $26,000 bonds on charges stemming from a fight last month outside the Music City Lounge on Dickerson Pike.

Both men were charged with felony drug and weapon possession violations in that case.

3 arrested on drug charges View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Robert Tunstall (Courtesy: Metro-Nashville Police Department) Ladarrius Mitchell (Courtesy: Metro-Nashville Police Department) D'Angelo Smith (Courtesy: Metro-Nashville Police Department)