Dive team called in again during search for Mariah Woods

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCN/WKRN) – Investigators called in a dive team for the second day in a row to a creek during their search for Mariah Woods, the 3-year-old North Carolina girl who vanished overnight Sunday.

The FBI and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said that more than 100 interviews have been conducted since the 3-year-old went missing.

Her mother reported her missing at 6 a.m. Monday morning, saying she last saw her around 11 p.m. the night before at their home on Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

Law enforcement officials also said they’re working 140 different leads in the case.

“More than 225 investigators, agents and other law enforcement employees are working around the clock with one goal in mind,” Sheriff Hans Miller said. “That goal is to find Mariah and bring her back home.”

On Wednesday, the FBI asked the public to help in the search by checking their property and reporting anything that may be out of place or unusual.

Anyone that came into contact with members of Mariah Woods’ immediate family on Sunday, Nov. 26 through Monday, Nov. 27, 2017, is also asked to call the FBI’s Charlotte Field Office at 704-672-6100, or the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office at 910-455-3113.

You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.