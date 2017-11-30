CrimeTracker: Middle Tennessee’s Most Wanted – Nov. 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is partnering with local law enforcement agencies to track the most wanted suspects across Middle Tennessee.

The News 2 CrimeTracker: Most Wanted Marathon began Thursday on “Good Morning Nashville”

The morning show featured suspects wanted for various crimes across the region. You can watch News 2 on air or at wkrn.com/live.

If you recognize anyone, be sure to check a list of phone numbers you can call at the bottom of this story.

Donald King

Wanted by Metro-Nashville Police Department

Wanted for aggravated assault and kidnapping

Victor Mangual

Wanted by Metro-Nashville Police Department

Wanted for aggravated assault, child endangerment, theft and vandalism

Corey Butler

Wanted by Metro-Nashville Police Department

Wanted for domestic aggravated assault

Odos Ladd Jr.

Wanted by Metro-Nashville Police Department

Wanted for domestic aggravated assault and aggravated kidnapping

If you have any information on these wanted suspects, check the list below for phone numbers to call Crime Stoppers or local authorities. In some cases, a reward is being offered.

Davidson County

Crime Stoppers: 615-742-7463

Metro police: 615-862-8600

Domestic Violence Division: 615-880-3000

Williamson County

Crime Stoppers: 615-794-4000

Brentwood police: 615-371-0160

Franklin police: 615-794-2513

Rutherford County

Murfreesboro Crime Stoppers: 615-893-7867

Murfreesboro police: 615-893-1311

Sheriff’s Office: 615-898-7770

Smyrna Police Department: 615-459-6644

Sumner County

Hendersonville Crime Stoppers: 615-573-5400

Hendersonville Police Department: 615-822-1111

Dickson County

Sheriff’s Office: 615-740-4862

Dickson police: 615-441-9555

Maury County

Sheriff’s Department: 931-380-5733

Crime Stoppers: 931-381-4900

Humphreys County

Sheriff’s Office: 931-296-2301

McEwen Police Department: 931-582-6922

Kentucky

Hopkinsville-Christian County Crime Stoppers: 270-887-8477

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation: 1-800-TBI-FIND