Cornersville High to play in first state championship game

CORNERSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Cornersville High School football team will make history Thursday, playing in their first ever state championship game.

Before this season the Dawgs have never won a playoff game, but this year they have been unstoppable.

Head coach Gerard Randolph says his team has bought into what he is teaching and that has led to the on field success.

The town has also rallied around the team with businesses and homes posting signs in support of the team.

The 13-1 Bulldogs will be playing Greenback High School at 11 a.m. in Cookeville for the 1A state title.