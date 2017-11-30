Canucks upset Predators 5-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Vancouver Canucks scored three goals in the third period to stun the Predators 5-3 Thursday night in Nashville.

Brock Boeser scored the game winner for Vancouver with just under six minutes to play. His 13th goal of the season was also his second of the night.

Nashville led 3-2 after getting three second period goals from Craig Smith (9), Filip Forsberg (13) and Nick Bonino (4). Forsberg’s goal came on the power play and it gave the Preds a power play goal for the 12th straight game at Bridgestone Arena. It also gave them a 2-1 lead.

The Predators led 3-2 well into the third, but with just over 10 minutes to play Daniel Sedin beat Pekka Rinne to tie it up at 3-3.

It was a rare loss for Rinne who gave up four goals on 31 shots.

Nashville falls to 15-6-3 on the season and hosts Anaheim Saturday night at 7 p.m.