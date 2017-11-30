Campbell County man charged in officer-involved shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Campbell County man was arrested after an officer-involved shooting.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office received a report Wednesday of a man firing a weapon at vehicles while driving a four-wheeler in Pioneer near Elk Main Street.

Wayne Moore was found in the middle of the roadway and started firing shots at deputies, according to the report.

One of the deputies returned fire. None of the deputies were injured.

The suspect fled the scene and barricaded himself inside an abandoned house.

A SWAT team came to the scene and started to negotiate with the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody after four hours.

Moore was charged for attempted second-degree murder and is being held at the Campbell County Jail. A bond amount has not been determined.