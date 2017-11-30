Austin Peay clear building after reported gunman on campus

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police at Austin Peay State University are clearing everyone from a building on campus after a gunman was reported.

Police said due to unconfirmed reports of the building, they are clearing Harned Hall, person by person to escort them out, and have requested the services of Clarksville police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers have also closed off several roads on campus on campus, although it’s not clear which ones at this time.

Reports of the gunman described him as a white male wearing blue jeans, a blue or gray pullover, white shoes, and buzzed brown hair.

APSU ALERT:Avoid Harned Hall area. Police on scene to clear building and escort occupants out of building. Please follow police instructions — APSU Police (@APSUPolice) December 1, 2017