Anonymous donor pays off East Tennessee mom’s layaway

ALCOA, Tenn. (WATE) – It was a Christmas miracle that came early for one Maryville mom. She learned on Giving Tuesday an anonymous donor paid off her layaway at Walmart. Katelyn Cable said she still owed a few hundred dollars until she got a message from the store saying her debt was paid off.

“I was like, this is a glitch. This doesn’t happen to me,” she said.

Cable did not want her kids to go without, so she put her presents on layaway at Walmart. This week, she still owed nearly $300.

“I have a high risk pregnancy so I had to take a desk job in order to make it through this one. So it cut my paychecks back,” Cable said.

However, this anonymous donation is allowing her to put toys, DVDs and learning tools under the tree for her boys.

“It was like, ‘Katelyn, you are doing something right. Someone is looking out for you,’” she said.

A Walmart employee at the Alcoa location said these “Secret Santas” are not uncommon. He said sometimes people will come to the store with a sum of money and ask to pay off as many layaways as they can.

“I just want to let them know that I am so grateful and I wish I could hug whoever it was that did it and tell them how blessed they are,” said Cable.

She too felt blessed. All she owes now is a penny. Cable said she was so moved by this that she now wants to pay it forward. She said she plans to use the money she saved for her next payment to help pay off someone else’s layaway.