Amal Clooney to speak at Vanderbilt University’s Senior Day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will speak at Vanderbilt University’s 2018 Senior Day.

School officials said the international criminal law expert will also receive their prestigious Nichols-Chancellor’s Medal, one of the university’s highest honors “given to individuals who define the 21st century and exemplify the best qualities of the human spirit.”

Clooney has represented clients ranging from political prisoners and ousted heads of state to WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and the Republic of Armenia.

In the last year, she successfully represented three political prisoners: Canadian journalist Mohamed Fahmy, who was convicted in the “Al Jazeera trial” in Egypt; former President of the Maldives Mohamed Nasheed, who was imprisoned on false terrorism charges; and award-winning Azerbaijani journalist “Khadija,” who after reporting on corruption by the Azerbaijani president. All have now been released from detention.

Clooney has also appeared before the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, the European Court of Human Rights and various courts in the United Kingdom and the United States.

Vanderbilt says Clooney is also a visiting professor at Columbia Law School.

This year’s Senior Day takes place Thursday, May 10 ahead of the graduation ceremony for seniors the next day. It’s the highlight of three days of activities honoring the seniors.