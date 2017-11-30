5 teens charged after police cars rammed before Nashville chase

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five people, including an 18-year-old and four juveniles, are in custody after they allegedly rammed a stolen car into two police cruisers before leading officers on a chase.

Police discovered the stolen red Toyota Camry backed into a parking space at the Charter Village apartments on Rio Vista Drive around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, two officers drove up to the Camry and staggered their police cars with the blue lights activated in front of the Toyota to prevent it from leaving.

As the officers got out of their vehicles, the 16-year-old driver fled in the stolen car, hitting both police cruisers.

Officer Jordan Lowry saw the Camry coming at him and fired his pistol twice in self-defense. No one was hit.

The five teenagers then fled from the apartment with officers close behind.

During the chase, police said the 16-year-old pulled into the parking lot of Auto Zone at 501 Gallatin Pike North where one of the teens in the car tossed a stolen .40 caliber from the car.

Police used a helicopter to follow the stolen car from the air as it traveled on the interstate to Third Avenue South and McCann Street, where it came to an abrupt stop and the teens – four males and a female – fled on foot.

All five were taken into custody after a foot chase. A second pistol was also recovered from the backseat of the stolen Camry, police said.

The 16-year-old driver is charged with aggravated assault on an officer, vandalism, unlawful gun possession, vehicle theft and evading arrest.

The other teens, two 17-year-olds and a 16-year-old, are charged with unlawful gun possession, vehicle theft and evading arrest.

Ronald Adkins, 18, is charged with unlawful gun possession, vehicle theft, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and evading arrest.

All five are under investigation for other crimes, police said.

The Camry was stolen from Edgehill Avenue on Nov. 22, authorities said. The pistol that was tossed from the car was stolen from the glovebox of an unlocked vehicle on Windcrest Trail on Sept. 14.

Officer Lowry, a four-year police department veteran, is on routine administrative assignment while the discharge of his gun is under investigation.