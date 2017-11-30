2 Metro school buses hit each other at South Nashville intersection

WKRN web staff Published: Updated:
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Metro-Nashville school buses reportedly hit each other early Thursday afternoon, and five children were injured.

Metro police told News 2 it happened just after 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.

The buses pulled to the shoulder after the collision. It’s not known how serious the crash was.

(Photo: WKRN)

The Nashville afire Department said six children, all in the fourth grade, were taken to Vanderbilt Children’s hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Metro Schools said they were complaining their necks were hurting.

Other students left the scene in a separate school bus. No further information was released.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.