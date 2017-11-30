2 Metro school buses hit each other at South Nashville intersection

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Metro-Nashville school buses reportedly hit each other early Thursday afternoon, and five children were injured.

Metro police told News 2 it happened just after 12:20 p.m. at the intersection of Nolensville Pike and Old Hickory Boulevard.

The buses pulled to the shoulder after the collision. It’s not known how serious the crash was.

The Nashville afire Department said six children, all in the fourth grade, were taken to Vanderbilt Children’s hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Metro Schools said they were complaining their necks were hurting.

Other students left the scene in a separate school bus. No further information was released.

Stay with News 2 and refresh this page for updates.