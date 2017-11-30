NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Twelve men were indicted by a grand jury amid an investigation into a drug distribution ring throughout in Upper East Tennessee.

Authorities said over 615 pounds of marijuana, along with numerous firearms, was seized.

The drug trafficking investigation began in October 2016, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Agents reportedly found multiple people were involved in the conspiracy and operation.

“This operation exemplifies TBI’s commitment to target all dealers in Tennessee,” says Drug Investigation Division Assistant Director T.J. Jordan. “It doesn’t matter what type of illegal drugs you’re pedaling, or if you are a big or small fish in the drug trafficking industry, TBI Special Agents are looking for you.”

The 12 men, whose names and charges are listed below, were indicted by a grand jury on Nov. 15. At the time of this release, authorities had arrested eleven of the individuals, including:

Kelvin Wood (DOB 3-13-62, Luttrell, TN. Bond: $75,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana over ½ ounce, 1 count of the Manufacture of Marijuana over 20 Plants, 2 counts of Possession of Stolen Property.

Anthony Hill (DOB 9-29-63, Luttrell, TN. Bond: $75,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana over ½ ounce, 1 count of the Manufacture of Marijuana over 20 Plants.

Michael Hensley (DOB 5-7-82, Luttrell, TN. Bond: $50,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of the Sale of Marijuana over ½ ounce, 1 count of the Delivery of Marijuana over ½ ounce

Harley Lee Tharp (DOB 3-1-57, Luttrell, TN. Bond: $75,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of the Sale of Marijuana over ½ ounce, 1 count of the Delivery of Marijuana over ½ ounce

Saul Sanchez Martinez (DOB 9-8-79, Knoxville, TN. Bond: $75,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of the Sale of Marijuana over ½ ounce, 1 count of the Delivery of Marijuana over ½ ounce

James E. Smith (DOB 11-26-54, Luttrell, TN. Bond: $50,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana

Tony Beeler (DOB 9-3-66, Corryton, TN. Bond: $10,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 1 count of Possession of Marijuana

Julio Carmona Godinez (DOB 2-20-79, Powder Springs, TN. Bond: $250,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 pounds, 1 count of the Delivery of Marijuana over 70 Pounds

Abraham Andrade Cruz (DOB 6-20-91, Powder Springs, TN. Bond: $250,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 pounds, 1 count of the Delivery of Marijuana over 70 Pounds

Conley Tharp (DOB 2-25-55, Luttrell, TN. Bond: $25,000): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds

Gregory Corum (DOB 10-23-58, Luttrell, TN): 1 count of Conspiracy to Commit Sale and Delivery of Marijuana over 300 Pounds, 16 counts of the Sale of Marijuana over ½ ounce, 16 counts of the delivery of Marijuana over ½ ounce